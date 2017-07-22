Godofredo Pepey on Bout With Shane Burgos: ‘Don’t Blink’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Godofredo Pepey
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Godofredo Pepey wants to make a statement tonight (July 22).

Pepey will take on Shane Burgos on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC on FOX 25 prelims. He’ll be going for his second straight victory, while Burgos wants to improve his professional mixed martial arts record to 10-0.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Pepey had a suggestion for fans watching the fight:

“It’s going to be a great fight. Don’t blink. I’m like a machine now,” he said. “My muay thai is great, my boxing, my wrestling, my conditioning. Honestly, it’s going to be a great fight. Don’t blink. I have what it takes to beat anyone in this division. I can finish this fight at any moment.”

He went on to say that he’s confident he can be comfortable in any position.

“Jiu-jitsu is my best weapon, but I’m confident standing. I’ll dance any music that plays. I already know how I’m going to win. I have three plans for this fight, and nothing he does will be a surprise for me.”

