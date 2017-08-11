GoFundMe Page Opened For Former MMA Fighter Javier Vazquez

Javier Vazquez is ill and needs some help.

Vazquez, who is known for his run in World Extreme Cagefighting, was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. “Showtime” needs funds to cover the cost of his chemotherapy, which will begin once he’s healthy enough to receive the treatment. He will undergo chemo for six months.

You can visit the GoFundMe page here. Below is the description from the page:

“Professor Javier Vazquez was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. A stage 3 tumor was removed. He is extremely ill and experiencing a number of life obstacles on top of embarking on 6 months of chemotherapy.

Once his immune system is up for the task, he will go through 6 grueling months of chemo in CA. Funds will be needed immediately. These funds will not only help cover the expenses of his medical treatments, but also assist in any additional expenses as he has decided to step away from his Jiu-Jitsu academy to focus on his health and recent divorce battle.

We also ask for prayers for Professor Javier, his two kids, and his family in this trying time. Messages are welcome as well. Professor Javier’s current situation is very dire. Your donations are so greatly appreciated. Va con dios.”