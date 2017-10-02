Goiti Yamauchi: ‘My Focus is to be The Bellator Champion’

Goiti Yamauchi is targeting Bellator gold.

Last month, Yamauchi took on Adam Piccolotti inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The bout was part of the main card of Bellator 183. Yamauchi earned a first-round submission victory.

Having won his third straight bout and with a record of 22-3, Yamauchi is eyeing a lightweight title bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I expect great fights ahead of me. I expect to fight for the title with one more good win, so I can prove I’m ready. My focus is to be the Bellator champion. I want to be the best in the world. That’s why I’m in this sport – to be the best. I’m not here on a whim or to show off. I’ll await the best offer after negotiations are done.”