Goiti Yamauchi Says Adam Piccolotti Isn’t Bad, Just Average

Goiti Yamauchi isn’t ragging on Adam Piccolotti’s skills, but he isn’t blown away either.

Tonight (Sept. 23), Yamauchi and Piccolotti will go one-on-one inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The bout will be part of the Bellator 183 card. Yamauchi will go for his third straight victory, while Piccolotti is looking to keep his undefeated record in tact.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Yamauchi said Piccolotti doesn’t bring anything extraordinary to the table:

“He’s good; he’s not a bad fighter. But none of his individual martial arts is at a very high level. His jiu-jitsu is so-so. His standup is pretty raw. But he shows up in good shape and has a lot of heart. I think it will be an excellent fight. I’ll win in a convincing way. He’s good, but I’m excellent. I’ll beat him. His striking, takedowns and jiu-jitsu are all average.”