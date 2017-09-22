Gokhan Saki on UFC Debut: “It Will Not Take Long”

As the buzz continues to rise for K1 and Glory kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki, the debutant maintains a cool confidence

Saki is so confident in delivering the goods in Japan that he has warned fans not to expect the fight to go on too long.

The Turk’s opponent will be Henrique da Silva and naturally, he has a different view on how things will work out. The Brazilian believes that he will knockout Saki with ease. Saki is not as sure (MMAFighting):

“During the face-off, what I saw in his eyes is that he is not confident. He knows what’s going to happen tomorrow – that’s what I could see in his eyes. I don’t know why these people say [things like that]. It makes me think that they don’t know what fighting is. I don’t understand how he can say he will beat me by KO. Every fight starts standing. Even if it’s on the ground or whatever, if they understand what fighting is, they would never talk like this. The people who say these things are hating on me. I don’t know a lot of other people that really think he is going to knock me out. Maybe if it was just three minutes he would have a chance because he could just run away. Five minutes is long enough for me to kick his ass.”

“That would be the best thing for me. A fight is a fight. If I can finish it in the first second, I will finish it in the first second. It will not take long. I will take the risks. It would be amazing for me to come away with the big KO. […] It’s not going to be easy, it will be a fight until the end. Anything can happen with these small gloves. All I know is that I’m training very hard, and I’m hitting very hard. I’m ready for everybody. I’m going to bring something new to this whole game. It won’t be just at light heavyweight, every weight division and everybody in the sport is going to be excited when they see what I do. I’m going to share something crazy in there and people are going to get even more excited to watch my fights, and to watch the UFC.”