Gokhan Saki: ‘This Time Next Year I’m Fighting For The UFC Title’

Gokhan Saki has gold in his sights for 2018.

Saki is a former Glory Kickboxing light heavyweight title holder. He was stripped of the title due to inactivity. Now, he is on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster and looking to make his mark in mixed martial arts (MMA).

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour,” Saki said he isn’t intimidated by anyone on the roster:

“I’ll fight everybody. The biggest, the smallest, the heaviest. Same weight. For me, I really don’t care who I’m gonna fight. I’m only really interested in myself. I don’t really care about other fighters. Sooner or later, I’m going to knock the f*ck out of them anyway. So, the order doesn’t matter to me.”

Saki expressed confidence in his abilities to become a UFC champion. In fact, he believes he can get the job done in 2018.

“I know what I can do. I know if I want something, I will work hard for it and I will make it. I’m thinking this time next year I’m fighting for the title. I’m ready, man.”