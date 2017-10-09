Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Booked For UFC 219 on Dec. 30

Gokhan Saki has been booked for his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout.

Saki will meet Khalil Rountree inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 30. The UFC made the announcement earlier today (Oct. 9). The light heavyweight tilt will be part of the UFC 219 card.

Last month, Saki made his UFC debut a successful one. He knocked out Henrique da Silva in the first round. Rountree last competed back in July, knocking out Paul Craig.

You can read the announcement below:

“Fresh from a spectacular UFC debut last month, kickboxing icon Gokhan Saki will look to make it two for two in the Octagon when he faces fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. in a UFC 219 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

Winner of 83 pro kickboxing bouts, 59 of them by knockout, Turkey’s Saki showed off his standup prowess against Henrique da Silva in Japan last month, knocking his opponent out in the first round and winning Performance of the Night honors in the process. This December, he will meet former Ultimate Fighter finalist Rountree, who is coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Daniel Jolly and Paul Craig.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.”