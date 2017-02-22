Got Teeth? Gavin Tucker Feels UFC’s Featherweight Division is Growing

Gavin Tucker can feel the rise of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) featherweight division.

Tucker was called up by the UFC to take on Sam Sicilia this past Sunday night (Feb. 19) at a Fight Night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. It was a stern test, but the “Guv’Nor” passed it with flying colors. Tucker earned a decisive unanimous decision victory.

With the win, Tucker has improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 10-0. Tucker is competing in a division that many have wondered about since Conor McGregor’s exit from the weight class. Speaking with Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM radio show, Tucker said the 145-pound division is ready to truly take off: