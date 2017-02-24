Grandson of Infamous Mafia Boss John Gotti Fights on FloCombat Tonight

John Gotti fights for the vacant welterweight title against Anthony Wolter in Triton Fight’s main event at FloCombat

The fighter’s grandfather was the head of New York’s Gambino family and was nicknamed “The Teflon Don” due to his ability to evade conviction from authorities. Despite his life of crime, Gotti was a local hero to many in his Howard Beach, N.Y neighbourhood. Gotti was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1992, where he died of cancer in a federal prison hospital in 2002. His life is currently in the process of being turned into a Hollywood movie, with actor John Travolta playing the mob boss.

Gotti’s grandson, however, is looking to make a name for himself in MMA. The middleweight/welterweight who is currently enjoying a three-fight win streak fights out of N.Y and will land a title in FloCombat’s event with a win. Gotti will be looking towards working himself into professional MMA with the acquisition of the title.

FloCombat’s event features 10 bouts which will broadcast live from FloCombat.com at 7 pm (E.T).

You can watch a clip of Gotti in action, above.