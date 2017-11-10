Grant Dawson Flagged by USADA for Potential Anti-Doping Violation

The UFC announced the featherweight, who has yet to have his first fight booked, was informed of a potential violation pertaining to an out-of-competition USADA drug test administered on Oct. 18

Dawson will have the opportunity to contest the finding (the substance has yet to be confirmed) before learning of any potential penalty.

Dawson bagged a UFC contract following a victory over Adrian Diaz during the Dana White Contenders Series earlier this year.

The UFC has released a statement on the matter, which you can read below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Grant Dawson of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on October 18, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Dawson. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”