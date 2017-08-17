Grant Dawson on Earning UFC Contract: ‘This is Natural to me’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Grant Dawson
Screencap via Mike Fridley of Sherdog.com

For Grant Dawson, an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract was simply destiny.

Dawson competed on the latest edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He earned a submission victory over Adrian Diaz. After the fight, Dawson was awarded a UFC contract.

MMAJunkie.com caught up with Dawson after the fight and he said the timing feels right:

“I wanted to be in the UFC when I was 15 years old, when I decided to fight. I was 15 years old, and all I imagined is pressing my face and the bright lights and big fights. So this is natural to me. I’ve thinking about this. This is what I want. I have it. I’ve been here before. All right.”

