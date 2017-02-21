‘I’m The Best Welterweight That’s Ever Fought in The Octagon’ – Tyron Woodley

Woodley believes that he has overtaken Georges St-Pierre, who he considers to have been the G.O.A.T in the welterweight division before he arrived

“T-Wood” is never a man found to be short on self-confidence. Despite having one title defence to his name (a majority draw decision against Stephen Thompson at UFC 205 which saw him keep his belt) Woodley is adamant that he is the greatest the world has ever seen at 170 pounds:

“Not that I want to silence the critics or silence the haters or to put everyone on notice, but I’m the best welterweight that’s ever fought in the Octagon,” Woodley recently told TMZ Sports. “All I gotta do is keep winning to prove it.

While he acknowledges the achievements of GSP, Woodley is of the opinion that the Canadian MMA superstar (who has recently re-signed with the UFC) will soon be forgotten as the crème de la crème of fighters to have graced the welterweight division:

“I know I am that right now. My coaches know I am that right now. I’m more well-rounded that Georges St-Pierre. I punch harder. And he was the G.O.A.T. He was the greatest of all time. So I feel like I have the tools, I have the ability, and all I have to do is keep knocking them off one by one and eventually I’ll be recognized as the greatest welterweight who ever fought in the Octagon.”

Woodley’s next task on his way to proving his greatness will be to beat Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the welterweight title rematch at UFC 209 in March.