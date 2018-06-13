Greg Hardy Willing to Face Criticism Following UFC Contract

Greg Hardy feels he’s ready to endure the criticism headed his way.

Hardy appeared on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender series last night (June 12). He was the underdog going into his bout with Austen Lane. Hardy ended up knocking out Lane in 57 seconds.

After the bout, UFC president Dana White offered Hardy a developmental deal. Hardy’s knockout over Lane was his first professional mixed martial arts bout. The former NFL star may end up on more smaller shows before competing under the UFC banner.

Controversy surrounds Hardy. In 2014, Hardy was slapped with a misdemeanor conviction stemming from a domestic violence incident. The victim never testified, but the damage to Hardy’s reputation was done as images surfaced.

Speaking to the media after earning his UFC contract, Hardy said he’s moving forward with his life and taking heat along the way (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If I was a genie, or if I was fortune teller, I’d play the lottery instead of fighting or instead of having a job. I don’t know how people are going to react, but I know – and a message to everybody – that I’m willing to go up against it every day of my life to prove that I am a human being, I have worth, I am willing to earn it – and that I’m an entertainer, and I’m one of the best in the world. I keep the fans happy, and I love them just as much as I love my family.”

Hardy last competed in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 season. The team decided not to re-sign him and Hardy ended up signing with American Arena League team, the Richmond Roughriders. The team is 7-1 so far this season and are in first place.

How far do you think Greg Hardy can go in the UFC?