Gregor Gillespie on Trash Talking: ‘That’s Just Not me’

Don’t expect Gregor Gillespie to bad mouth his opposition.

Gillespie is an undefeated lightweight prospect with an NCAA Division I wrestling background. He recently stopped Jordan Rinaldi in the first round of their bout at UFC on FOX 27.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Gillespie said he isn’t one to make a name for himself by trashing other fighters.

“If you put a guy in front of me, I’ll fight him, and I’ll win. But I’m not going to call people out and jump through hoops. That’s just not me. I’m here to entertain with my fights. I’m not here to entertain on camera. If you like me, you like me. If you don’t, you don’t. But I promise you you’ll like how I fight.”