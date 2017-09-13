Gregor Gillespie Says Jason Gonzalez Will Have a Hard Time Outworking Him

Gregor Gillespie is looking to keep his undefeated record in tact.

This Saturday night (Sept. 16), Gillespie will step inside the Octagon against Jason Gonzalez. The bout will be held inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’ll be a part of the UFC Fight Night 116 main card.

Gillespie recently told UFC.com that he’s ready to push the pace:

“I expect to go out there, work hard and do what I’ve done in training. If I do what I’ve done in training, it’s going to work out. I have faith in my training. I have faith in the system that’s in place – we have a routine and a schedule that we stick to religiously and it works. I’ve worked really hard and I know that I’m ready. I’ll put it this way: it’s going to be tough to outwork me.”