Gregor Gillespie Spoils Jordan Rinaldi’s Homecoming In Charlotte

Round 1:

Rinaldi lands a left hook and Gillespie presses forward against the cage with a lead hook of his own. Rinaldi dodges a few big shots from Gillespie and has a flying knee caught, but he gets away. Gillespie gets a takedown and moves into half guard. Gillespie tries to lock in a choke gut is unable to hang on. Side control now for Gillespie and he throws down some short elbows. Full mount now for Gillespie with two minutes to go and he’s trying for a triangle. Now Rinaldi gives up his back but after a scramble Gillespie is back in half guard. Now side control for Gillespie and full mount again. Now Rinaldi gets to his feet but has his back clinched. Gillespie rips off some knees to the back of the thighs and gets Rinaldi back to his knees. Gillespie is able to take the back again and rips off big punches and is relentless. The ref stops the fight after unanswered strikes on the ground.

Official Result: Gregor Gillespie def. Jordan Rinaldi via R1 TKO (punches, 4:46)