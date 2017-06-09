GRRRL Drops Cris Cyborg as a Sponsor Due to Angela Magana Incident

Cris Cyborg is down one less sponsor due to her incident with Angela Magana.

At a recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athlete Retreat, Cyborg confronted Magana on some of her social media taunts. Cyborg punched Magana in the mouth and it hasn’t come without some repercussions.

GRRRL, a clothing company has announced the termination of their partnership with Cyborg. You can read part of their statement below:

“A little over a month ago we entered into a 12 month sponsorship agreement with Cris, to cover a personal appearance at our GRRRL: Live event in Las Vegas combined with an ongoing 12-month commitment through Cris’s social media channels.

Unfortunately, within a matter of hours of appearing and speaking at our event, Cris was involved in ‘battery’ of another fighter on the street outside a UFC retreat. Cris’ conduct in this regard has broadly been condemned by the fight industry and the organization by whom she is contracted as a fighter.

As a company with representation and brand ambassadors amongst girls as young as six, we cannot publicly condone this behavior especially as the behavior is directly in conflict with the messages Cris shared at the event, one of our speakers on cyber bullying and our company message to promote female harmony and unity.”

Cyborg wasted little time posting a response.