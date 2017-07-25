GSP Calls in to Michael Bisping’s Podcast to Express Interest in Title Bout

Georges St-Pierre is still hoping to face Michael Bisping later this year.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder was scheduled to meet the middleweight ruler later this year, but the bout was scrapped. “Rush” was recovering from an eye injury, while Bisping hadn’t fully recovered from knee surgery.

In the meantime, Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero to become the interim 185-pound champion. He may be sidelined until 2018 due to ligament damage.

St-Pierre recently called in to Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast. He assured the champion that he still hopes to make the fight come to fruition (via International Business Times):

“Yeah I can do it anytime, like I said multiple times, after October. Sometimes in sports, unfortunately, the misfortune of people makes the good luck of others. That’s what happened in this case: I had an injury, you had an injury, which created the opportunity for another guy but the other guy, Robert Whittaker, had bad luck so he had an injury which put us back into the initial situation that we are in so it’s up to Dana White. I texted Dana and he knows that I want to fight you and hopefully if the boss wants, the fight will happen.”