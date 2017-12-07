GSP Criticizes UFC For Allowing Michael Bisping to Fight Twice in One Month

Georges St-Pierre doesn’t agree with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) decision to allow Michael Bisping to fight twice in one month.

On Nov. 4, St-Pierre submitted Bisping to become the UFC middleweight champion. Just three weeks later, Bisping was back in action. “The Count” was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the opening frame.

Speaking with TSN, St-Pierre criticized the UFC for allowing Bisping to have the quick turnaround (via MMAFighting.com):

“However, I believe for the UFC, that was not good to let an athlete fight after getting concussed in a fight for the world title and then getting choked out. I don’t think it was medically a good thing for the UFC. But for Michael, as a fighter, I understand his point of view. He wanted to turn around the table and he wanted to do something that was special and I can understand that because coming back after four years myself, it was a lot of risk, and I wanted to do something special and I succeeded, I’m happy I did it. Unfortunately for Michael, it failed. But I can respect that from a man.”