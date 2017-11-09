GSP: ‘I Don’t Plan to Hold The Middleweight Title & Not Defend it’

Georges St-Pierre wants to put fears of having the middleweight division on hold to rest.

At UFC 217, St-Pierre captured the middleweight title when he choked out Michael Bisping. It was St-Pierre’s first bout in four years. It was also his first middleweight bout.

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold recently expressed concern over the 185-pound division going forward. His fear is that St-Pierre will hold up the division by avoiding a title unification bout with interim title holder Robert Whittaker.

During a recent media call, St-Pierre said he won’t cause a holdup in the division (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s going to be news about it in the next few weeks, but I don’t plan to hold the title and not defend it.”

As far as what “Rush” will do next is concerned, he said he’ll discuss the matter with UFC President Dana White soon.

“(UFC President) Dana White is going to talk with my agent, they’re going to figure it out, and we’ll see after I come back from vacation.”