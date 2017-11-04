GSP on Demetrious Johnson: ‘He’s The Best Fighter of Our Era’

Georges St-Pierre is giving Demetrious Johnson high praise.

Tonight (Nov. 4), St-Pierre will challenge Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The bout takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll serve as UFC 217’s main event.

St-Pierre has been out of action for four years, but he’s certainly aware of what’s happening in mixed martial arts today. He had high praise for the number one pound-for-pound fighter “Mighty Mouse” (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s the best fighter of our era right now. I believe he’s the best pound-for-pound right now. Every era has great fighters, some guys were the best at their time and you never fight the same fighter twice because a lot of things make people change. But right now as we’re speaking, the best pound-for-pound is Demetrious Johnson, no doubt.”