GSP Says He’s Ready for Michael Bisping, After October

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Former UFC welterweight champ Georges St. Pierre says he’s ready for Michael Bisping. Just not any time soon. In a newly released video to GSP’s official twitter, the Canadian martial arts legend has said he’s cleared off his schedule following the Summer for a training camp. That means the fighter, who hasn’t appeared in the Octagon since November 2013, is ready to take on the middleweight champ.

Any time after October. GSP ends the message by saying “pick a date.”

Well, that doesn’t leave many options if the bout is to happen in 2017.

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping hasn’t set foot in the cage since his October 2016 victory over Dan Henderson at UFC 204. That decision win avenged the huge knockout loss “The Count” suffered at the hands of Hendo (specifically the right hand) back at UFC 100. However, he likely had a sooner date in mind than October or later.

Will he wait?

Check out St. Pierre’s announcement video above. The French-Canadian star last fought against Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. St. Pierre (25–2) won the bout by split decision.

