GSP Responds to Khabib’s Callout

Could we see Khabib vs GSP? The legend has answered that question

Following the conclusion of his bout at UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov called out MMA legend GSP. The Russian wants GSP as his first title defence.

“I remember when I grew up, 11, 12 years ago, when I was in the Junior Combat Sambo Dagestan championships, he fights for UFC title,” Khabib said, as he explained his interest in facing St-Pierre. “When I grew up, I watch his all fights with my father. He is the greatest athlete ever in the UFC.”

Khabib continued “Middleweight and welterweight champion. I hear he wanna fight and come to 155, take this belt, make history, be UFC three-division champion. Why not? Me vs. Georges St-Pierre,” he said. “Only respect.”

GSP has already responded to the Russian’s challenge, however, he didn’t show much desire in the potential fight.

I asked @GeorgesStPierre what he thought of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post-fight comments. His response: “I feel UFC and Khabib got unfinished business before I try to make a step in here to go for the 155 title.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 8, 2018

Khabib, however, respected the decision. The Daghastani feels there isn’t a need for GSP to return to the sport, again.

“I’m going to send (St-Pierre) a message like Diaz says, ‘where you at boy?’” Khabib said with a laugh. “To be honest, if you ask me about Georges, he doesn’t need to come back. Why he need this? He’s already the greatest athlete. Why will he come back and fight, make 155? He never makes 155. I don’t know.”

Whilst the future of GSP is uncertain, it is a fight many fans would enjoy. GSP has shown desire in fighting at 155, previously touting Conor McGregor as a potential opponent. With Khabib now in the picture, it will be interesting to see how this develops.