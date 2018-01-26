GSP To Miss “At Least a Year or Two’ – Firas Zahabi

Georges St-Pierre’s longtime coach Firas Zahabi believes his fighter will be out at the minimum of one or two years.

St-Pierre last competed in November. He challenged Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. St-Pierre submitted Bisping to become the new 185-pound kingpin. One month later, he vacated the title citing issues with colitis.

Many have wondered when “Rush” will return if he decides to compete again. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Zahabi gave his thoughts on the situation (via MMAFighting.com):

“I have no idea [how long he’ll be out]. I think he’s out for at least a year or two. I don’t know. We all love Georges but he’s put in so many years, he’s put in so many bouts, I don’t think it’s fair to ask him for more.”