GSP To Miss “At Least a Year or Two’ – Firas Zahabi

Georges St-Pierre’s longtime coach Firas Zahabi believes his fighter will be out at the minimum of one or two years.
St-Pierre last competed in November. He challenged Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. St-Pierre submitted Bisping to become the new 185-pound kingpin. One month later, he vacated the title citing issues with colitis.
Many have wondered when “Rush” will return if he decides to compete again. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Zahabi gave his thoughts on the situation (via MMAFighting.com):
“I have no idea [how long he’ll be out]. I think he’s out for at least a year or two. I don’t know. We all love Georges but he’s put in so many years, he’s put in so many bouts, I don’t think it’s fair to ask him for more.”
Y’all seeing a return for St-Pierre? Personally, I’m not sure he’d be willing to come back unless the fight was a major attraction
A year or two? I call bulls**t on that.
GSP not fighting for another 2 years would be insane
If he’s got a 2-year layoff, might as well hang it up
I don’t lol. He clearly came back to make history and some money. Bisping was a perfect fight for him, take the title off of Bisping and not only does he not fight whoever the champion would’ve been instead, but he wouldn’t of fought Bisping either. He came back to win a second title and try and become eligible to win the Conor McGregor Sweepstakes.
Agreed. If it ain’t Conor (or it isn’t promised by management to lead to Conor <– important factor), GSP ain't doin' it.