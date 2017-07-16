Gunnar Nelson: Eye Poke led to Finish at UFC Fight Night 113

By
Dana Becker
-

Gunnar Nelson isn’t taking anything away from what Santiago Ponzinibbio did to him at UFC Fight Night 113 Sunday.

But, Nelson does have an excuse.

During the post-fight press conference, Nelson explained that an eye poke that went uncalled helped Ponzinibbio finish him in the first round.

“I don’t like to make excuses, but this is the truth, how I feel anyway, is I should have stopped the fight when I got poked,” Nelson said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “I should have stopped it then because I’m seeing two Ponzinibbios in front of me. And that was like that until I remember standing up and the fight was over.

“I should have stopped it then and I’m not saying, like, he did a good job and maybe it would have happened anyway. Maybe my reflexes just wouldn’t have been enough to move away from the punch, but this is how I felt, like, I’m kind of kicking myself in the head for not just stopping the fight and being greedy, because I caught him and I thought he was on the run.”

The loss was a tough one for Nelson to take, as the welterweight is 3-3 over his last six fights. For Ponzinibbio, he is now on a five-fight win streak.

Latest MMA News

video

Gunnar Nelson: Eye Poke led to Finish at UFC Fight Night 113

0
Gunnar Nelson isn't taking anything away from what Santiago Ponzinibbio did to him at UFC Fight Night 113 Sunday. But, Nelson does have an excuse. During...
video

Replay: UFC on FOX 25 ‘Road to the Octagon’ Replay Featuring Chris Weidman-Kelvin Gastelum

0
This coming Saturday night, the UFC will host a "New York vs. the World" event at UFC on FOX 25. In the main event, Chris...
Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson With Shocking First Round KO Win

0
Finally, in our main event of the evening, welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio go head-to-head in a bout that could potentially pay huge...
UFC Fight Night 113 post-fight press conferencevideo

Watch: UFC Fight Night 113 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Once UFC Fight Night 113 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow,...
Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo Comes Up Just Shy Of Submitting Joanne Calderwood In Decision Win

0
In our co-main event of the evening, a couple of top-ranked UFC strawweight contenders go head-to-head, as Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo are locked...
Load more