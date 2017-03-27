Gunnar Nelson: ‘If a Fighter Can Finish, he Needs to Finish’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Gunnar Nelson
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Gunnar Nelson isn’t a fan of fighters who prefer to coast to a decision rather than finish fights.

Nelson is coming off a second-round submission victory over Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night 107 in London, England. It was the 15th stoppage win in “Gunni’s” professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. In victory, Nelson has only gone the distance once.

With the win, Nelson has been victorious in two straight fights. His only losses are to Rick Story and Demian Maia, who sits at the No. 3 spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings.

ESPN recently interviewed Nelson. The ninth ranked UFC welterweight expressed his discontent with fighters who fail to capitalize on opportunities to put their opponents away:

“Some of these guys, they walk to their corners, and I hear, ‘You’re up a round.'” It sounds to me like they’re focused on winning a round. I feel like, if a fighter can finish, he needs to finish. If you want to be a true champion, you need to finish your fights. That’s my view on it. If you’re a champion and all your fights go the distance, you’ve shown you can hold a belt against top competition — but I want to be a true champion.”

