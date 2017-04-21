Gunnar Nelson is Unsure of Conor McGregor’s Fighting Future if he Beats Floyd Mayweather

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor
Gunnar Nelson wouldn’t be surprised if Conor McGregor walks away from fighting if he beats Floyd Mayweather.

Nelson, who trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland, knows a thing or two about “Notorious.” Even so, McGregor’s unpredictability applies to all and not even “Gunni” is sure of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder’s next move.

If a boxing showdown between McGregor and Mayweather comes to fruition, it is certain to be a significant money earner. So much so, that if McGregor pulls off the upset, Nelson could see his training partner retire and move on to other things (quote via MMAFighting.com transcribed from Submission Radio):

“You never know what he’s going to do next. If he beats Mayweather, I’m not sure that he will ever fight again, to be honest. I don’t know, but I could see him just floating off and doing something else crazy. But otherwise, maybe he’ll fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or something next, if Khabib is in shape. I don’t know, there’s something wrong with [Khabib]’s kidneys or something after that cut. We’ll see. I don’t know what he’s going to do, but he’s just focusing on one thing at a time and right now it’s Floyd Mayweather and I’m looking forward to that myself.”

