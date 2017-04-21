Gunnar Nelson is Unsure of Conor McGregor’s Fighting Future if he Beats Floyd Mayweather

Gunnar Nelson wouldn’t be surprised if Conor McGregor walks away from fighting if he beats Floyd Mayweather.

Nelson, who trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland, knows a thing or two about “Notorious.” Even so, McGregor’s unpredictability applies to all and not even “Gunni” is sure of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder’s next move.

If a boxing showdown between McGregor and Mayweather comes to fruition, it is certain to be a significant money earner. So much so, that if McGregor pulls off the upset, Nelson could see his training partner retire and move on to other things (quote via MMAFighting.com transcribed from Submission Radio):