Gunnar Nelson on Conor McGregor: ‘He’s Got Ridiculous Power in His Left Hand’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Conor McGregor


It’s safe to say that Gunnar Nelson knows of Conor McGregor’s left hand better than most.

The two are training partners at SBG Ireland. Under coach John Kavanagh, both men have had success in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). While McGregor has reached the fame and fortune beyond levels ever seen in the sport, Nelson’s run is nothing to sneeze at.

Nelson sits at No. 9 on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. In victory, he has only gone the distance once with 12 submissions and three knockouts.

“Gunni” was recently interviewed on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show and he discussed the left hand of “Notorious” and why it’s so devastating:

“He’s got ridiculous power in his left hand. He has got amazing power in his left hand, but what’s more important and what’s better is his precision and timing with his left hand. He can throw it from all different situations. From where he’s backing off, where he’s coming in, where he’s kind of angled off and in a combination. He just sets it up with all these different aspects. It’s just a very very dangerous weapon and if you haven’t seen it before from him, if you haven’t sparred with him or fought him I think it’s definitely gonna give you hell. (He’s) done that to all his opponents.”

