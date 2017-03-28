Gunnar Nelson on Conor McGregor: ‘He’s Got Ridiculous Power in His Left Hand’

It’s safe to say that Gunnar Nelson knows of Conor McGregor’s left hand better than most.

The two are training partners at SBG Ireland. Under coach John Kavanagh, both men have had success in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). While McGregor has reached the fame and fortune beyond levels ever seen in the sport, Nelson’s run is nothing to sneeze at.

Nelson sits at No. 9 on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. In victory, he has only gone the distance once with 12 submissions and three knockouts.

“Gunni” was recently interviewed on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show and he discussed the left hand of “Notorious” and why it’s so devastating: