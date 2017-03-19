Gunnar Nelson on Not Finishing Alan Jouban With Strikes: ‘He’s a Pretty Guy’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Gunnar Nelson
Image Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP / Getty

Gunnar Nelson had no interest in rearranging Alan Jouban’s face last night (March 18).

Nelson is coming off a second-round submission victory over Jouban inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The match-up served as UFC Fight Night 107’s co-main event. “Gunni” rocked Jouban with a straight right hand and finished him with a guillotine choke.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Nelson explained why he went for a submission over a knockout or TKO. He said he simply didn’t want to punch “Brahma” in his “pretty” face (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was just the most obvious opening for me. I thought the way it went was the most clinical, really. Instead of running into him and throwing a bunch of shots to get the knockout, he was out. There was no need to give him a few more punches to the face. He’s a pretty guy, as well. He’s a model. There was no need. What I’m looking at right now is getting two more fights this year. Obviously, try to get some good opponents, some top-ranked opponents, preferably. But right now, my mind is looking to get home, go home to my son, (and) get back to the gym. That time spent in the octagon, there’s a lot of things that I can learn from there.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fight Night Reebok

UFC Fight Night 107 Reebok Payouts: Brad Pickett Earns Most in Final Bout

0
Reebok payouts for the UFC Fight Night 107 athletes have been revealed. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a Fight Night event inside the O2...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Impressed by Michelle Waterson, But Not Rose Namajunas

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn't changed her views of Rose Namajunas. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder will defend her 115-pound gold against Jessica...
Jacare

Jacare Souza: ‘If It’s Too Much For me, I Can Stop Fighting’

0
Ronald "Jacare" Souza doesn't have his sights set on retirement, but he wouldn't be afraid to walk away when the time is right. Souza last...
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson on Not Finishing Alan Jouban With Strikes: ‘He’s a Pretty Guy’

0
Gunnar Nelson had no interest in rearranging Alan Jouban's face last night (March 18). Nelson is coming off a second-round submission victory over Jouban inside...
video

Francis Ngannou Turns His Attention to Alistair Overeem & JDS

0
Francis Ngannou has added two heavyweights to his hit list. In Ngannou's perfect world, he'll meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain...