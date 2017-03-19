Gunnar Nelson on Not Finishing Alan Jouban With Strikes: ‘He’s a Pretty Guy’

Gunnar Nelson had no interest in rearranging Alan Jouban’s face last night (March 18).
Nelson is coming off a second-round submission victory over Jouban inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The match-up served as UFC Fight Night 107’s co-main event. “Gunni” rocked Jouban with a straight right hand and finished him with a guillotine choke.
During the event’s post-fight press conference, Nelson explained why he went for a submission over a knockout or TKO. He said he simply didn’t want to punch “Brahma” in his “pretty” face (via MMAJunkie.com):
“It was just the most obvious opening for me. I thought the way it went was the most clinical, really. Instead of running into him and throwing a bunch of shots to get the knockout, he was out. There was no need to give him a few more punches to the face. He’s a pretty guy, as well. He’s a model. There was no need. What I’m looking at right now is getting two more fights this year. Obviously, try to get some good opponents, some top-ranked opponents, preferably. But right now, my mind is looking to get home, go home to my son, (and) get back to the gym. That time spent in the octagon, there’s a lot of things that I can learn from there.”