Gunnar Nelson on Not Finishing Alan Jouban With Strikes: ‘He’s a Pretty Guy’

Gunnar Nelson had no interest in rearranging Alan Jouban’s face last night (March 18).

Nelson is coming off a second-round submission victory over Jouban inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The match-up served as UFC Fight Night 107’s co-main event. “Gunni” rocked Jouban with a straight right hand and finished him with a guillotine choke.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Nelson explained why he went for a submission over a knockout or TKO. He said he simply didn’t want to punch “Brahma” in his “pretty” face (via MMAJunkie.com):