Gunnar Nelson on Potential Bout With Stephen Thompson: ‘It’s an Exciting Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Gunnar Nelson
Image Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP / Getty

Gunnar Nelson is open to sharing the Octagon with Stephen Thompson.

“Wonderboy” failed to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title in two fights against Tyron Woodley despite coming close. Their first encounter back in Nov. 2016 ended in a majority draw. Their second scrap earlier this month resulted in a majority decision in favor of Woodley.

After Nelson dispatched of Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night 107, his coach John Kavanagh suggested a bout between “Gunni” and Thompson. During a recent interview on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show, Nelson expressed interest in the fight:

“Yeah I mean it’s an exciting fight, I guess. I guess it’s a fight that people would want to see. Two karate guys going at each other. We have karate, both of us, but we have very different styles to be honest. That’s my opinion anyway from looking at him fight and knowing my style. It is very different, but I understand his style as well. He has a bit of that where I came from, that pin-point (accuracy). It’s almost like point fighting, but he moves so fast. He moves with his body weight well, back and forth. So, his straight punches are very heavy because of the body weight behind them and his kicks are very good as well.”

LATEST NEWS

Joe Lauzon

Joe Lauzon Believes Watching Film on Stevie Ray Will be ‘Monotonous’

0
Joe Lauzon's next few trips to the film room may not exactly be enthralling. Lauzon is set to battle Stevie Ray inside the Bridgestone Arena...
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson on Potential Bout With Stephen Thompson: ‘It’s an Exciting Fight’

0
Gunnar Nelson is open to sharing the Octagon with Stephen Thompson. "Wonderboy" failed to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title in two fights...
Tonya Evinger

Invicta FC 22 Results: Tonya Evinger Chokes Yana Kunitskaya in Title Rematch

0
Tonya Evinger left no doubt in her rematch with Yana Kunitskaya. Invicta FC 22 took place on Saturday night (March 25) inside the Scottish Rite...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta: ‘You Can’t Get Suckered Into That Diego Sanchez Wild Nonsense Fight’

0
If you're expecting Al Iaquinta to brawl with Diego Sanchez, you may be disappointed. Iaquinta is set to compete in a professional mixed martial arts...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic on UFC 211 Title Defense: ‘I’m Gonna go Out There Swinging’

0
Stipe Miocic is set to make his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defense. Miocic will meet former UFC heavyweight title holder Junior dos...