Gunnar Nelson on Potential Bout With Stephen Thompson: ‘It’s an Exciting Fight’

Gunnar Nelson is open to sharing the Octagon with Stephen Thompson.

“Wonderboy” failed to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title in two fights against Tyron Woodley despite coming close. Their first encounter back in Nov. 2016 ended in a majority draw. Their second scrap earlier this month resulted in a majority decision in favor of Woodley.

After Nelson dispatched of Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night 107, his coach John Kavanagh suggested a bout between “Gunni” and Thompson. During a recent interview on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show, Nelson expressed interest in the fight: