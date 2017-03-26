Gunnar Nelson on Potential Bout With Stephen Thompson: ‘It’s an Exciting Fight’

Gunnar Nelson is open to sharing the Octagon with Stephen Thompson.
“Wonderboy” failed to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title in two fights against Tyron Woodley despite coming close. Their first encounter back in Nov. 2016 ended in a majority draw. Their second scrap earlier this month resulted in a majority decision in favor of Woodley.
After Nelson dispatched of Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night 107, his coach John Kavanagh suggested a bout between “Gunni” and Thompson. During a recent interview on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show, Nelson expressed interest in the fight:
“Yeah I mean it’s an exciting fight, I guess. I guess it’s a fight that people would want to see. Two karate guys going at each other. We have karate, both of us, but we have very different styles to be honest. That’s my opinion anyway from looking at him fight and knowing my style. It is very different, but I understand his style as well. He has a bit of that where I came from, that pin-point (accuracy). It’s almost like point fighting, but he moves so fast. He moves with his body weight well, back and forth. So, his straight punches are very heavy because of the body weight behind them and his kicks are very good as well.”