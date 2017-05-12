Gunnar Nelson-Santiago Ponzinibbio Tabbed as UFC Fight Night 113 Main Event

Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio will have the chance to shine in the headline role this summer, as the welterweights will main event UFC Fight Night 113.

Nelson (16-2-1) has picked up a pair of second round submission wins in his last two fight, with the most recent coming in March when he choked out Alan Jouban. The 28-year-old from Iceland is 7-2 with the UFC including six submission victories.

Ponzinibbio (24-3) enters on a four-fight win streak that includes a February victory over Nordine Taleb. He is 6-2 overall inside the Octagon.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place July 16 from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It marks the second time the Octagon has landed in the country and first since 2015.