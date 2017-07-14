Gunnar Nelson Targets Top Ranked Opponent After UFC Fight Night 113

Gunnar Nelson wants to get back in the thick of things at welterweight.

Nelson will step inside the The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland this Sunday (July 16). Sharing the Octagon with him will be Santiago Ponzinibbio. The bout will serve as UFC Fight Night 113‘s main event.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Nelson said he’s happy to be fighting in Scotland despite missing out on Conor McGregor’s tour with Floyd Mayweather:

“I don’t mind (flying under the radar). I’ll be doing my thing here on Sunday night, and that’s all I really care about. I definitely enjoy watching Conor doing his thing. … I definitely enjoy hanging around with them, but I’m happy here (in Scotland).”

“Gunni” went on to say that he wanted to fight a higher ranked opponent on Sunday. With a win over Ponzinibbio, Nelson hopes he’ll get his wish in his next outing.

“I was hoping to get somebody in the top rankings this time. Last time, I was supposed to have a top-10 ranked guy. They said after that one, I’d definitely get it this time, but there was nobody available to fight. I wanted to be on this card. Eventually they just said, ‘Here’s Ponzinibbio, he’s ready to take it.’”