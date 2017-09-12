Gunnar Nelson’s Management Speaks Out on Failed UFC Fight Night 113 Appeal

Gunnar Nelson’s attempt to appeal his UFC Fight Night 113 loss was unsuccessful.

Back in July, Nelson was knocked out by Santiago Ponzinibbio. “Gunni” appealed the loss due to being on the receiving end of eye pokes. Nelson had his appeal request denied and the result stands.

Paradigm Sports Management released a statement on their Facebook page:

“We are disappointed with the UFC’s recent ruling to uphold the result of the July 16, 2017 bout between our client, Gunnar Nelson, and Santiago Ponzinibbio. While we understand the outcome of a fight is difficult to overturn, we maintain that the blatant eye pokes were a major factor in the stoppage and the final eye poke was certainly a fight ending foul beause Gunnar had no opportunity to signal the referee. A more stringent application of the Unified Rules of MMA should have been applied here to rule this fight a no-contest. We stand behind Gunnar and Team Nelson, and we hope this unfortunate situation will lead to more careful application of the rules regarding eye pokes, as fairness and fighter safety must always be a priority.”