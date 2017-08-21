Gustafsson Denies Rumors That Rematch With Jones is in The Works

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alexander Gustafsson
Alexander Gustafsson has denied rumors that he is in negotiations to have a rematch with Jon Jones.

Jones recently recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. After the bout, Jones called out current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. With Lesnar unlikely to be able to compete until 2018, many have pointed to Gustafsson as the logical choice for “Bones” to fight next.

A report from MMANytt claimed that “The Mauler” was in talks to fight Jones at UFC 218. Kimura.se (via MMA Uno) reached out to Gustafsson, who denied the report:

“I have not talked about my next match with the UFC yet, so I completely deny MMAnytt’s story. They need to change their source. I am currently camping with some good friends, but as soon as something goes true, I will communicate through my channels or who knows, maybe directly to Kimura.”

