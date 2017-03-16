Hacran Dias on Featherweight Run: ‘This Weight Cut Makes me Bad’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Hacran Dias
Image Credit: UFC Brazil's official YouTube Channel

Hacran Dias could be moving up to the lightweight division.

Dias hasn’t had much luck inside the Octagon as of late and “Barnabe” believes that could be due to his weight cuts. Dias failed to make weight for his bout against Andre Fili back in Oct. 2016. He lost the fight by unanimous decision and it was his second straight defeat.

During Dias’ run, he has lost to Nik Lentz, Ricardo Lamas, Cub Swanson and Fili. Losses to those competitors are nothing to sneeze at, but “Barnabe” feels he has a lot more to give and he may be able to showcase that if he moves up (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m waiting for my next fight, and thinking if I will be staying in this division or not because I’ve been suffering a lot with the weight cut. I’m not recovering well. In my last fight, I had some issues and didn’t make weight. I had a viral infection and missed weight. This weight cut makes me bad. I don’t recover 100 percent and don’t show what I train in the gym. I’m talking to ‘Dede’ (Nova Uniao coach Andre Pederneiras) and seeing if I can go in a different weight class in my next fight. We’re waiting for the UFC to confirm the date, etc. I’m training, staying ready for whenever the UFC calls.”

