Hacran Dias on Featherweight Run: ‘This Weight Cut Makes me Bad’

Hacran Dias could be moving up to the lightweight division.

Dias hasn’t had much luck inside the Octagon as of late and “Barnabe” believes that could be due to his weight cuts. Dias failed to make weight for his bout against Andre Fili back in Oct. 2016. He lost the fight by unanimous decision and it was his second straight defeat.

During Dias’ run, he has lost to Nik Lentz, Ricardo Lamas, Cub Swanson and Fili. Losses to those competitors are nothing to sneeze at, but “Barnabe” feels he has a lot more to give and he may be able to showcase that if he moves up (via MMAFighting.com):