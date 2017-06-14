Haim Gozali Explains Why Size Won’t Matter Against Ryan Couture

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Haim Gozali
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Haim Gozali agrees with his Bellator 180 opponent on one thing, size won’t matter.

On June 24, Gozali and Ryan Couture will meet inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for Bellator 180. It’ll be Gozali’s second bout in Bellator.

Couture recently said size won’t be a factor in the fight. Gozali shared those same views to Bloody Elbow:

“I also don’t believe size will matter. I walk around at 183, cut 13 pounds – it’s not going to be torture or anything. We’re practically the same weight. But don’t forget that he never fought in this weight, and I’m coming from 220 – I was 212 last summer.”

Couture also said his biggest hurdle in training is when heavier fighters gain top control. Gozali doesn’t feel this will be an issue.

“In our case I don’t think that he’ll have this problem. I can fight from the bottom, from the top, anywhere. I’m letting the fight flow. I have my game plan, he has his – I don’t know how they’ll fit together. At the end of the day we’re both grapplers. That’s also why he took the fight. At first they said ‘no’ because my weight, but then they obviously saw my fights and that I don’t pose too much of a risk standing up, that he won’t get absolutely knocked out – some submission hold at worst. He counts on it that he’s a better striker than I am, even though I don’t think so so much.”

Latest MMA News

Wanderlei Silva Vitor Belfort

Wanderlei Silva: ‘I Would Love to Welcome Vitor Belfort Into Bellator’

0
Wanderlei Silva wouldn't mind another scrap against Vitor Belfort. Silva and Belfort are renowned Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. Their place in history cannot...
Haim Gozali

Haim Gozali Explains Why Size Won’t Matter Against Ryan Couture

0
Haim Gozali agrees with his Bellator 180 opponent on one thing, size won't matter. On June 24, Gozali and Ryan Couture will meet inside Madison...
Neiman Gracie

Neiman Gracie on Dillon Danis: ‘I Don’t Care About Him’

0
Neiman Gracie isn't a fan of Dillon Danis' trash talking style. Gracie offered to fight Danis at Bellator 180, but he was denied. Danis didn't...
Phil Davis

Phil Davis Says His Move to Bellator Was ‘Never About Vindication’

0
Phil Davis didn't leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the reason some may have thought. "Mr. Wonderful" signed with Bellator back in 2015. He...
video

UFC Prospect Arnold Allen Avoids Prison Sentence Following Christmas Incident

0
Arnold Allen, a 23-year-old featherweight prospect in the UFC, has avoided serving any jail time for his part in an incident this past Christmas. Allen...
video

ONE Championship: Light of a Nation Event Draws Several New Fights

0
The upcoming ONE: Light of a Nation event set for Myanmar has added several new fights to the lineup. Headlined by middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash...
Joe Lauzon

Joe Lauzon Defends Reebok Deal, Says Toxicity Won’t Help

0
Joe Lauzon is one fighter who backs up Reebok in their deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Many fighters haven't been shy about their...
video

Go Inside the Upcoming UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fight Card

0
The UFC has always done a solid job hyping event, maybe even going overboard with several of them. But when the promotion puts together the...
Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber Reveals New Sponsorship Deal For Team Alpha Male

0
It looks like Team Alpha Male (TAM) is pulling out all the stops for its fighters. Urijah Faber has been front and center as the...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Not Backing Down From Edgar or Swanson

0
Max Holloway is down to defend his title against anyone, that includes Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson. Both Edgar and Swanson have been pleading their...
Load more