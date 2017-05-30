Handful of New Fights Scheduled for UFC on FOX 25

The fight card for UFC on FOX 25 in July is quickly coming together, as the promotion recently announced three official bouts.

Ryan LaFlare squares off against Alex Oliveira at welterweight, Lyman Good meets Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at 170 pounds, Damian Grabowski faces Christian Colombo in a heavyweight encounter and Rafael Natal gets Alessio Di Chirico at middleweight.

LaFlare (13-1) is a native New Yorker and will be the hometown favorite in his bout vs. Oliveira (17-3-1). LaFlare has won five of six UFC fights, while Oliveira is 6-2 but on a three-fight win streak inside the Octagon.

Good (19-3) previously held the Bellator title and won his UFC debut with a knockout of Andrew Craig. Dos Santos (16-5) has gone 2-1 since coming over to the promotion. Both Grabowski (20-4) and Colombo (8-2) are searching for their initial UFC win, while Natal (21-8-1) and Di Chirico (10-2) have a combined 10 wins inside the Octagon – nine of which belong to Natal.

UFC on FOX 25 takes place July 22 and features Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum in the main event.