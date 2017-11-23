Happy Thanksgiving! The Social Media Posts From the World of MMA

By
Adam Haynes
-
Image Credit: via Daniel Cormier's Official Instagram Account

Fighters, coaches, commentators and the rest of the MMA community gave their best wishes to all on Thursday

While Thanksgiving for most will be a day to enjoy some good food and a couple of beets with family and friends, many fighters will likely be found in the gym for most of the day.

Filipino boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao certainly raised a few eyebrows with his subtle teasing of a “real boxing match” in 2018 with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” is yet to confirm his return to the promotion and there is still speculation linking him with a boxing bout in the new year.

Elsewhere, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Bellator Grand Prix Heavyweight Quinton “Rampage” Jackson also took to social media to wish their followers a happy holiday:

Happy Thanksgiving guys!!! Hoping you all have a wonderful day! from the #cormiers

A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on

 

