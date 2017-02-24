Head Coach Paddy Holohan Parts Ways With SBG Tallaght, Plans to Open Gym

Paddy Holohan has moved on from SBG Tallaght.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition last spring. Holohan has served as a head coach at SBG Tallaght. Senior management over at the gym released a statement claiming Holohan’s exit was due to a “staffing issue” (via SevereMMA.com):

“To all our members, There has been a lot of confusion over the past 48 hours. We at SBG Tallaght will continue to value all our members and provide top quality coaches. Unfortunately Paddy Holohan has left SBG Tallaght over a staffing issue. SBG Tallaght respects Paddy’s decision to leave. We want to wish Paddy well in the future. SBG Tallaght are working hard on finding a suitable replacement for Paddy. All the other coaches will be operating business as normal. We appreciate your patience. Senior Management Team”

Holohan went on to reveal his plans of opening an MMA gym in Tallaght. He shared his excitement with Echo.ie: