Head Coach Paddy Holohan Parts Ways With SBG Tallaght, Plans to Open Gym

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Paddy Holohan
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Paddy Holohan has moved on from SBG Tallaght.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition last spring. Holohan has served as a head coach at SBG Tallaght. Senior management over at the gym released a statement claiming Holohan’s exit was due to a “staffing issue” (via SevereMMA.com):

“To all our members,

There has been a lot of confusion over the past 48 hours. We at SBG Tallaght will continue to value all our members and provide top quality coaches.

Unfortunately Paddy Holohan has left SBG Tallaght over a staffing issue. SBG Tallaght respects Paddy’s decision to leave. We want to wish Paddy well in the future. SBG Tallaght are working hard on finding a suitable replacement for Paddy. All the other coaches will be operating business as normal.

We appreciate your patience.

Senior Management Team”

Holohan went on to reveal his plans of opening an MMA gym in Tallaght. He shared his excitement with Echo.ie:

“I have a definite plan and I’m hoping to get this up and running very soon. I’ll be looking to give the best service possible in MMA. I’ve been involved in it for the past 10 years. It’s in my blood. I’ll bring the same passion to my training. People coming to my gym will learn what I’ve learnt. I’ve had great support and if the people of Tallaght stand behind me the way they have, this will be huge.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC Anaheim

UFC 214 Moved to July 29, Location Remains in Anaheim

0
The movers and shakers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) never rest. A change has been made to a future card in Anaheim. Today (Feb....
Paddy Holohan

Head Coach Paddy Holohan Parts Ways With SBG Tallaght, Plans to Open Gym

0
Paddy Holohan has moved on from SBG Tallaght. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition last spring. Holohan...
Marcus Edwardsvideo

Marcus Edwards is Hoping to Earn UFC Contract With Win Over Adam Townsend

0
Marcus Edwards and Adam Townsend can agree on one thing, they both want to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Tonight (Feb. 24) Edwards...

‘Big’ John McCarthy Blasts Chael Sonnen’s Claims of Tito Ortiz Verbally Submitting

0
The ghost of Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen simply won't go away. First, there was controversy surrounding Ortiz for not letting go of his choke...
Jake Ellenberger

Bryan Barberena Calls Out Jake Ellenberger, ‘The Juggernaut’ Responds

0
A welterweight clash between Jake Ellenberger and Bryan Barberena could be on the horizon. Despite going 2-6 in his last eight bouts, Ellenberger finds himself...