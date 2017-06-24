Heather Hardy Finishes Tough Alice Yauger in Bellator 180 Main Card Opener

Heather Hardy (1-0) earned a stoppage victory late in the final round over Alice Yauger (4-6).

The two wasted little time engaging at the center of the cage. Yauger clinched, but Hardy landed a knee to the body and forced the break. A leg kick was there for Hardy followed by another. A right hand over the top sent Yauger back a bit. Hardy connected with another right hand. Yauger clinched her opponent and landed some knees to the body before the break.

A knee send Hardy back a bit. Yauger found the most success in the clinch. She found a home for knees to the midsection. The round ended with Yauger landed some knees to the body in the clinch.

Immediately, Yauger pushed her opponent against the fence. Hardy landed some body punches on the break. Some jabs found the mark for Hardy. A counter left hand was there for Yauger. A left hand stung Yauger. She went for a clinch, but Hardy brushed her off. “The Heat” landed a stiff jab on Yauger.

Hardy got in some leg kicks. They traded kicks to the body. A right hand connected for Hardy. Blood trickled down the side of Yauger’s face. A combination was mostly blocked by Yauger. The round later came to a close.

A leg kick for Hardy opened the final frame. She dropped Yauger with a straight right hand. “The Heat” chose to keep the fight standing. She grabbed a leg and went for a trip, but nothing doing. Hardy kept landing, but “The Soccer Mom” remained tough. A head kick was blocked by Hardy.

Time was called briefly for a bad cut over her eye. The cut was caused by an accidental headbutt. The doctor allowed Hardy to continue. A right hand dropped Yauger, but Hardy once again didn’t go after her. She landed a barrage of punches and referee “Big” John McCarthy stopped the fight.

Final Result: Heather Hardy def. Alice Yauger via TKO (punches) – R3, 4:47