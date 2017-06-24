Heather Hardy Finishes Tough Alice Yauger in Bellator 180 Main Card Opener

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Heather Hardy
Image Credit: Jim Edwards

Heather Hardy (1-0) earned a stoppage victory late in the final round over Alice Yauger (4-6).

The two wasted little time engaging at the center of the cage. Yauger clinched, but Hardy landed a knee to the body and forced the break. A leg kick was there for Hardy followed by another. A right hand over the top sent Yauger back a bit. Hardy connected with another right hand. Yauger clinched her opponent and landed some knees to the body before the break.

A knee send Hardy back a bit. Yauger found the most success in the clinch. She found a home for knees to the midsection. The round ended with Yauger landed some knees to the body in the clinch.

Immediately, Yauger pushed her opponent against the fence. Hardy landed some body punches on the break. Some jabs found the mark for Hardy. A counter left hand was there for Yauger. A left hand stung Yauger. She went for a clinch, but Hardy brushed her off. “The Heat” landed a stiff jab on Yauger.

Hardy got in some leg kicks. They traded kicks to the body. A right hand connected for Hardy. Blood trickled down the side of Yauger’s face. A combination was mostly blocked by Yauger. The round later came to a close.

A leg kick for Hardy opened the final frame. She dropped Yauger with a straight right hand. “The Heat” chose to keep the fight standing. She grabbed a leg and went for a trip, but nothing doing. Hardy kept landing, but “The Soccer Mom” remained tough. A head kick was blocked by Hardy.

Time was called briefly for a bad cut over her eye. The cut was caused by an accidental headbutt. The doctor allowed Hardy to continue. A right hand dropped Yauger, but Hardy once again didn’t go after her. She landed a barrage of punches and referee “Big” John McCarthy stopped the fight.

Final Result: Heather Hardy def. Alice Yauger via TKO (punches) – R3, 4:47

Latest MMA News

Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Wins Bellator Light Heavyweight Title in Snoozer Against Phil Davis

0
Phil Davis (17-4, 1 NC) couldn't do enough to keep his title against Ryan Bader (23-5). The two were in a bit of a feeling...
James Gallagher

James Gallagher Dominates Chinzo Machida in First-Round Submission

0
James Gallagher (7-0) made short work of Chinzo Machida (5-3) at Bellator 180. Gallagher immediately took to the center of the cage. He didn't engage...
Heather Hardy

Heather Hardy Finishes Tough Alice Yauger in Bellator 180 Main Card Opener

0
Heather Hardy (1-0) earned a stoppage victory late in the final round over Alice Yauger (4-6). The two wasted little time engaging at the center...
Bellator NYC Post-Fight Press Conferencevideo

Watch: Bellator NYC Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Once Bellator NYC has come to a close, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima is Enjoying Bellator’s Free Agency Pickups

0
Douglas Lima welcomes Bellator's new pickups in the free agent market. Lima puts his welterweight title on the line against Lorenz Larkin tonight (June 24)...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee: ‘I’m a Championship Level Fighter With or Without That Belt’

0
Kevin Lee doesn't need a "hunk of metal" to see himself as a champion. Lee is set to do battle with Michael Cheisa tomorrow night...
Ryan Couture Bellator 180

Bellator 180 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (June 24) at 6 p.m. ET

0
  We're just hours away from the main card of Bellator 180 and Bellator NYC. Before the Spike and pay-per-view (PPV) broadcasts air, you can watch...
Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione Says Staying Motivated For Bellator NYC Was Difficult

1
Matt Mitrione admits that gearing up for a second camp against Fedor Emelianenko was a task in terms of motivation. The two were set to...
video

Johny Hendricks Once Again Misses Weight – This Time at Middleweight

3
Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks shocked many when he came in two pounds over for his middleweight fight Sunday night vs. Tim Boetsch. Hendricks,...
video

Legacy Fighting Alliance 14 Results: Two New Champions Crowned

0
Eryk Anders and Roberto Sanchez kept their unbeaten records intact Friday night, and claimed Legacy Fighting Alliance gold along the way. Anders scored a decision...
Load more