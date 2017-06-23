Heather Hardy Isn’t ‘Super Intimated’ Before MMA Debut

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Heather Hardy
Image Credit: Jim Edwards

Heather Hardy has something to prove, but that doesn’t mean she’s overwhelmed.

Hardy is an undefeated boxing champion, who is making the transition to mixed martial arts (MMA) tomorrow night (June 24). She’ll do so inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for Bellator 180. Hardy will share the cage with Alice Yauger.

“The Heat” told MMAJunkie.com that the bright lights are nothing new to her:

“Even though I’m a 20-0 boxing champion, I’m a nothing-and-nothing MMA fighter. I’m no stranger to the big stage, so I’m not like super intimidated or anything like that. And I’ve done this too many times. I know that fight week is business week.”

Hardy is ready to prove that her mixed martial arts (MMA) run is more than a feeling out process.

“I want to come out and show everybody that I’m the champion for a reason. That I’m not here by accident, and that I made the switch, not so I could just try it out. But so I could show everybody that I can win; I can fight.”

