Heather Hardy Believes She Made Weight; Commission Disagrees

Following the Bellator 194 weigh-ins on Thursday, Heather Hardy was of the belief she made weight. Unfortunately, the overseeing athletic commission disagreed. Somehow, this miscommunication wasn’t discovered until hours after she stepped on the scales.

Hardy weighed in at 126.25lbs on Thursday, 0.25lbs overweight. She believes, however, that the athletic commission granted her a 0.25 allowance due to the bathing suit she was wearing at the time. Hardy felt the extra 0.25lbs allowance was given to her so that she wouldn’t have to strip down behind a towel. She then left the weigh-ins feeling as though she’d made weight.

“I was two ounces over and they gave me the allowance for the bikini top and bottom without making me strip in front of the room,” Hardy said to MMA Fighting after the weigh-ins.

Heather Hardy Weigh-In Miscommunication

The popular boxer turned MMA fighter would also say she didn’t find out until later that the commission declared she missed weight.

“I was backstage after the weigh-in hydrating and doing interviews for like an hour after,” she said. … “Happens in boxing all the time. They never make women strip for 2 ounces in a room full of 100 guys,” Hardy continued.

The commission, however, disagrees with Hardy’s interpretation of the events. The Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation is claiming Hardy missed weight.

“I was concerned about her health and safety. I wasn’t going to put her on the scale with no clothes on and I certainly wasn’t going to let her continue cutting weight.” – Mike Mazzulli on Heather Hardy weigh-in situation.

It’s not clear how Mazzulli felt having Hardy weigh-in without the bathing suit was putting her health at risk.

Heather Hardy will take on Ana Julaton on the main-card of Bellator 194. The event takes place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Hardy isn’t worried about the commission’s decision, however. “Right now, I have to focus on my fight,” she said. “I’ll let Ana and her team worry about the fact that I wasn’t stripped naked to make my weight and take 20 percent of my pay that they feel they deserve.

“It’s too petty to worry about. But now, I’m really going to hit her like she owes me money.”