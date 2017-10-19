Heather Hardy Says She’s Made Improvements Ahead of Bellator 185

Heather Hardy believes the changes she’s made since her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut will shine tomorrow night (Oct. 20).

Hardy will do battle with Kristina Williams inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The bout is set to be featured on the main card of Bellator 185.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Hardy talked about her debut back in June:

“The first one, I didn’t know what to expect. It was like, ‘I’m going to try to gloss over everything and hope for the best.’ It was a great outcome. The end of that fight, you couldn’t script it any better. … I had a lot of fine-tuning to do, and it’s much easier for me (now) to focus in on what I need to do to get ahead in this sport.”

She went on to say that great strides have been made to improve going into her second bout.

“I’m a different fighter right now – you’re seeing a different Heather Hardy. I went through this in my boxing career because I started late and I had to catch up. I’m doing the same thing now: I started late, had my first one, got out OK, but we’re going into this one much smarter, much stronger, and way more prepared.”