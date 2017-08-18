Heather Hardy Talks About ‘Unspoken Code’ in Sparring

Heather Hardy doesn’t agree with footage being released of the sparring session with Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi.

In preparation for his bout with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor brought Malignaggi to his camp for some sparring sessions. Malignaggi left early when photos made him out to look foolish. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White later released footage where it looked like Malignaggi was knocked down by Mayweather.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Hardy said she didn’t agree with releasing sparring footage as it should have been kept private:

“There is an unspoken code. I know that when girls come out and spar me, and if I see video cameras coming, they always say, ‘this is for my personal use, I’ll never put it up on Instagram. It’s just so I can learn from it,’ and I’m like, ‘of course,’ but it’s something you say. I remember once a girl was like putting it up and didn’t tell me anything and I felt a certain type of way, so I wouldn’t start sparring until she shut it off. You don’t know what people are going to do, they might do stuff like this, so it’s totally an unspoken kind of rule.”