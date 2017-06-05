Heavyweight Chase Sherman Inks new Deal With UFC

Despite receiving mostly bad news over the past few days, the UFC is still working to keep the roster happy.

Heavyweight Chase Sherman, who earned his first Octagon victory in three tries this past May, announced that he has signed a new four-fight deal to remain in the UFC.

*BREAKING NEWS* I've signed a new @ufc 4 Fight Extension! Next Fight will be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/jKBdqgD2O1 — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 6, 2017

Sherman (10-3) stopped Rashad Coulter at UFC 211, snapping a two-fight losing streak. He dropped his debut in 2016 to Justin Ledet via decision and was stopped by Walt Harris in January.

The bout with Coulter won “Fight of the Night” honors for the two.