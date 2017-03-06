Heavyweight Tanner Boser Feels UFC ‘Neglects Talent From Eastern Europe’

Tanner Boser hopes to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, but he isn’t underestimating his upcoming opponent.

Boser is set to do battle with Mukhomad Vakhaev inside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on March 11. The bout will be part of the ACB 54: Supersonic card.

“The Bulldozer” told MMANews.com that he’s been studying Vakhaev. Despite his opponent’s 4-4-1 record, Boser believes Vakhaev poses a threat:

“I’ve watched film on him, you know he’s tough. What I don’t like is his record. His record doesn’t look good, but he’s fought some good guys especially recently. Since he resurfaced in 2015 he only has one loss, which was a split decision to quite a high ranked guy. And he has a draw with another high ranked heavyweight. He’s got solid punches and changes them well with wrestling. He’s a grinder, he likes to push you against the cage, drag you down when he can, ground and pound maybe. A very classic Russian style.”

It’s obvious that the goal of most mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters is to sign with the UFC. Boser is no exception. The heavyweight feels the largest MMA promotion in the world doesn’t pay enough attention to Eastern Europe.

“The UFC’s heavyweight division is growing. It is getting better. They’re developing their new prospects. They’re promoting a lot. Derrick Lewis and (Francis) Ngannou, he’s doing really good. That guy’s a monster. Curtis Blaydes is up and coming. And then every now and again they sign some guys that make me shake my head. Like a Chris de la Rocha who was 4-0 or Adam Milstead who was 7-1 with no good wins or they’ve re-signed Walt Harris like 26 times. Of course the UFC has the best heavyweight division in the sport, it’s not really a secret. That said, they do neglect talent from Eastern Europe.”

You can listen to our full interview with Boser below: