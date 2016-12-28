Good news for fans of the big guys. UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee announced earlier today that he has signed a new deal with the promotion. The deal, for four fights, will also see Duffee join UFC 209 in March. Thus far, the only fight officially announced for the card is another heavyweight affair featuring Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt.

Great news today! Looks like the ufc has decided to sign me to a new 4 fight deal and I will be… https://t.co/nwIdYpvLXD — Todd Duffee (@ToddDuffee) December 28, 2016

Duffee was last seen in action in July 2015, where he was knocked out by veteran Frank Mir. Prior to that, he had scored a pair of wins over Phil De Fries and Anthony Hamilton after rejoining the UFC in 2012. However, a myriad of health issues including Parsonage Turner Syndrome halted his second run with the promotion in its tracks. Resulting in severe pain and numbness in the arm, he was given a recovery timetable of up to two years — but managed to get back in the octagon early. Return trips, however, have been scant, with just three fights since 2012.

In his initial run in the promotion from 2009 to 2010, Duffee went 1-1, and was cut after a loss to Mike Russow. The cut came as a surprise, with many suspecting that his airing of grievances over fighter pay and treatment played a role.

Duffee, who still holds the UFC record for fastest knockout in the heavyweight division (7 seconds), will look to get his career back on track come March. An opponent for his return has yet to be announced.