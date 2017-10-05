Heavyweights Chase Sherman-Shamil Abdurakhimov Set for UFC Fight Night 122: Shanghai

Heavyweight action is headed to China this November, as Shamil Abdurakhimov takes on Chase Sherman at UFC Fight Night 122.

Abdurakhimov (17-4) and Sherman (11-3) are both 2-2 over their four-fight UFC careers.

This past December, Abdurakhimov was given a main event spot opposite Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 102, but was bested. He had picked up wins over Anthony Hamilton and Walt Harris following a debut loss to Timothy Johnson.

Sherman has earned back-to-back wins vs. Rashad Coulter and Damian Grabowski. He dropped his first two UFC fights to Justin Ledet and Harris.

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place November 25 from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China and airs entirely on UFC Fight Pass. Anderson Silva-Kelvin Gastelum is the scheduled main event.