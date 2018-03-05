Hector Lombard Plans to Appeal UFC 222 Loss

Hector Lombard intends on appealing his UFC 222 loss to C.B. Dollaway.

Controversy marred Lombard vs. Dollaway inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After the horn sounded to signal the end of the opening frame, Lombard landed punches on Dollaway. “The Doberman” was unable to continue and Lombard was disqualified.

While it is true that Lombard landed what would be deemed as illegal punches, many fans have criticized the referee for not stepping in sooner. Fighters are constantly told by officials to “protect themselves at all times.” Lombard feels that’s exactly what he did.

Speaking to the media after the bout, Lombard said he plans on appealing the loss (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I feel like it should be a no contest. I don’t see why (Dollaway) gets the win. There’s a rule that you protect yourself at all times during the fight. If he throws a kick at me, I’m going to throw back. I don’t think I did anything wrong, and I don’t feel like I have to apologize to anybody. I just feel like he didn’t want to fight, and that’s not on me.”

