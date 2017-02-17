Hector Lombard on Cutting Down to Welterweight: ‘It Was a Big Mistake’

Hector Lombard looks back on his welterweight run with regret.

Despite fighting as a middleweight and even a light heavyweight throughout his career, Lombard felt the need to move down to welterweight to maximize his performance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“Lightening” had some early success at 170 pounds. After going 1-2 inside the Octagon, Lombard knocked out Nate Marquardt in his welterweight debut. He’d go on to defeat former Strikeforce middleweight title holder Jake Shields. Lombard would’ve made it three in a row with a decision over Josh Burkman, but he was popped for a positive drug test.

Since coming back from his suspension, “Lightening” has not been able to emerge victorious. Upon his return, he was finished via TKO in the third round by Neil Magny. He then tried his luck against former Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC) title holder Dan Henderson. Lombard was knocked out in the second stanza. The fight was Lombard’s return to middleweight.

Speaking with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Lombard revealed what went wrong during his weight cuts to meet the 170-pound limit:

“It was a big mistake – what I did with the weight cut for 170 (pounds) messed me up, then I just took another fight so quick. My body wasn’t ready. I didn’t want to go through that again. … I just couldn’t do 170 with no IVs and no recovery. That was insane. That was the past, and now I’m looking for the future.”

Lombard will welcome former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks to the middleweight division. The two will do battle inside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The UFC Fight Night event goes down this Sunday night (Feb. 19).

Headlining the card will be a heavyweight battle between Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.